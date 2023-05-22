New Taipei resident faces NT$1 million fine for keeping sea turtle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei resident could be fined up to NT$1 million (US$32,599) for illegally raising a sea turtle that appeared in poor condition when rescued on Friday (May 19).

The turtle was covered in moss and in poor health when police found it during a raid. The creature was cleaned and sent to a care center, after which it will be transferred to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Lin (林), the owner of an aquaculture facility in the city’s Gongliao District, claimed the turtle was left behind by its previous owner and that it had been fed with aquatic products produced at the factory, according to the Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office of New Taipei.

The owner will be subject to a maximum sentence of five years and/or a fine of up to NT$1 million in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act (野生動物保育法). The law penalizes disturbing, abusing, hunting, or killing protected species.

With a 120-kilometer coastline, the northern Taiwan city is prone to wildlife stranding, including dolphins, whales, and sea turtles, said the office. People are urged to call 118, the coast guard hotline, for reporting such sightings, which will activate the Marine Animal Rescue Network (MARN), a mechanism set up by the Ocean Conservation Administration.

Green sea turtles live in the tropical and subtropical oceans and are seen in the shallow waters of Taiwan’s south and east as well as the Penghu islands. Scuba divers are not to harass or even touch sea turtles, which can lead to a fine of NT$300,000.



A green sea turtle is rescued in an aquaculture facility in New Taipei. (New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)