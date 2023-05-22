Pizza Hut Taiwan offers new oyster vermicelli, intestine, cilantro pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan continues to inspire and repel local pizza eaters by launching creative new pizza flavors based on local Taiwanese cuisine.

The company's most recent pizza is topped with a traditional market snack: oyster vermicelli noodles, large pork intestine, and cilantro. Normally slurped from a bowl, Pizza Hut Taiwan has somehow made the noodle dish into a pizza topping.

The new pizza debuts on Tuesday (May 23). In 2019, Pizza Hut Taiwan launched a boba tea pizza with tapioca balls and later, pizzas topped with stinky tofu, crispy chicken, and other flavors.

The launch of these extreme pizza flavors is done to the delight of food bloggers who eagerly offer their ratings. Social media buzz may be the driving force behind hybrid pizza flavors.

Serving up an interesting mix of different flavors. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

Pizza Hut’s newest oyster vermicelli-themed pizza includes a San Francisco-inspired handmade pizza crust topped by oyster vermicelli and large intestine from a well-known 50-year-old Taiwanese restaurant.

The oyster vermicelli pizza can be bought on the Pizza Hut KFC (PK) app from May 23-29. It is a limited-time offer, and a special promotion is available at NT$399 (US$13), down from the original price of NT$780 (US$25).