Taiwan's Chou Chieh-yu wins US pro pool tournament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu (周婕妤) defeated former world champion Alison Fischer to take away the top prize in the women's 2023 Apex Wisconsin Open in the Predator Pro Billiard Series on Sunday (May 21).

Chou, 36, also known by the nickname “big eyes,” beat 55-year-old Fisher in the three-set final of the championship series, per CNA. Chou’s first set resulted in a 2-4 loss, but she made a comeback in the final two sets, winning 4-2 and 4-1 to take the title.

After advancing to the championship’s top 16, Chou knocked out Kelly Fisher, also from the U.K., South Korea’s Seo Seoa, and Bulgaria’s Kristina Zlateva. Two other Taiwanese players competed in the series, but were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Chou took home a US$17,000 prize (NT$520,000) for the win against Fisher, marking the second time she beat the U.K. world champion after dominating her 9-0 earlier this year.

In an interview after the win, Chou said the victory came as a surprise as she had recently been making adjustments. She added that she never thought that she would be able to win again.



Watch Chou take the title in the final set of the Apex Wisconsin Open.