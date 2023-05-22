Taiwan, US universities sign MOU at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation sideline forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) sideline forum held on Thursday (May 18) in Detroit, Michigan, the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Michigan State University (MSU) to collaborate academically in technological fields.

NCKU said it looks forward to facilitating academic exchange not only in high-tech research but also in other scientific fields, the humanities, and social sciences. It hopes to boost research capacity and cultivate talents to further develop industry-academic and inter-school partnerships.

The forum was held after the APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting (TMM), which occurred between Monday (May 15) and Wednesday (May 17). Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) led a delegation to attend both events.

Besides sharing Taiwan’s progress towards 'Net-Zero Emissions in 2050' and transportation developments, Wang saw the beginning of NCKU and MSU’s new partnership. The MOU was signed by NCKU Distinguished Professor Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) and MSU Distinguished Professor Satish Udpa, paving the way for joint academic developments in areas including semiconductor, electric vehicle, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, satellite, and high-tech supply chain.

Co-organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago and U.S.-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC), the forum was titled “Fulfill APEC TMM: Innovation, Sustainability, and Mobility," with discussions between numerous government, business, and academic representatives.

“As we look to the future, USTBC sees prospects for expanded cooperation in many areas, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, 5G, and the digital economy,” the council wrote in a statement. “Taiwan can also serve as a partner for U.S. businesses on sustainability efforts and supply chain resilience, together building an environment that benefits workers, consumers, and businesses alike," it added.

Additionally, the forum was seen as a step towards establishing a potential 'Avoidance of a Double Taxation Agreement' or a more comprehensive 'Bilateral Trade Agreement between Taiwan and the U.S.'



Panelists of “Fulfill APEC TMM: Innovation, Sustainability, and Mobility" pose for a group photo. (NCKU photo)