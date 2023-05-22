AGenius – An Investor Portal Achieves New Milestone with Over 200 Private Funds user and introduce a new E-KYC feature

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 May 2023 - AGenius, the leading AI-powered investor portal, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching over 200 private funds on its platform. The portal acts as an information hub to connect fund managers, investors, fund administrators, and all related parties, enabling them to manage the fund onboarding process, KYC and investment funds effectively and efficiently.





AGenius is equipped with interactive business intelligence dashboards, facilitating dynamic workflows and boosting reporting capabilities, empowering its users to cope with the demanding investment markets. With this achievement, AGenius has shown that it is a trusted and reliable platform for both fund managers and investors worldwide. In addition to its online subscription feature, AGenius has launched a new feature, E-KYC.



The E-KYC process and verification will begin once the investor's KYC documents are uploaded with a simple step. AGenius has the direct access to Company registry in over 120+ locations in the world and also integrate with world class AML screening provider. By this new feature, AGenius serves not only individual investors but also insitutional investors. This new feature streamlines the onboarding process, making it faster and more efficient for investors.



"Our milestone achievement of over 200 private funds on our platform is a testament to our commitment to providing investors with a reliable and efficient investment portal. With our innovative features such as E-KYC, we are committed to continually improving the user experience for our investors." said Mr. Edward Yum who invented AGenius.



Subscribing to private funds can be complicated, with application documents that can run into about hundred of pages and take up a lot of time and effort to complete. Edward Yum added "Our team found that the document processing steps were very time-consuming. Many data had to be repeatedly filled out, which increased the chances of human errors and slowed down the efficiency of the entire subscription process."



Therefore, AGenius's team began researching and utilizing AI to simplify the entire subscription process. After the team's persistent efforts, they successfully developed their own online fund subscription platform called AGenius.



AGenius is also expanding its market presence to Singapore, providing investors and fund mangers in the region with a better onsite support, including clients like private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. AGenius expansion into Singapore is part of its vision to become the go-to investment portal for investors worldwide.



With its state-of-the-art technology, user-friendly interface, exceptional compliance team and customer service, AGenius is transforming the investment industry, providing investors with greater transparency, flexibility, and security. Investors can expect more exciting features and investment opportunities in the future from AGenius.



