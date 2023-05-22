Swedish lawmakers urge military support of Taiwan if China attacks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Swedish legislators have called on their country to provide military backing to Taiwan if China attacks, including fighter jets.

From May 15-20, a Swedish parliamentary delegation that included Markus Wiechel, Sara Gille, Nima Gholam Ali Pour, and Rasmus Giertz visited Taiwan. During their trip, they met with National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

During an interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday (May 17), Sweden Democrats' Foreign Affairs spokesperson Markus Wiechel said, "We see Taiwan as an independent country. It is de facto an independent nation." When asked whether the European Union should support Taiwan militarily in the event of a conflict, Wiechel responded by saying, "Yes. Of course, Taiwan should be supported in various ways just as we have supported Ukraine."

Swedish lawmaker Joar Forssell, the foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberals party, on Saturday (May 20) told SVT Sweden should sell offensive weapons, including JAS planes, to Taiwan. In addition, he said the EU and Sweden must assist Taiwan militarily if China attacks, "All democracies have the right to defend themselves."

According to the report, Forssell believes that Sweden should sell any weapons to Taiwan it might want to buy, and he sees no restrictions on the type of weapons. He argued that, "Offensive weapons are defensive in the case of democracies because they are used as a deterrent."

When asked if he thinks that Sweden should sell its Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Taiwan, Forssell said, "If a democracy wants to buy JAS, I think we should be happy about it."

Asked whether Sweden should assist Taiwan militarily if China attacks, Forssell said that it is "only reasonable" to provide such aid. He said that "dictatorships like the one in China are trying to challenge democracy on the global stage" and that Sweden and other countries need to contribute to countering this trend.

The lawmaker said that support from Sweden should be based on Taiwan's needs. He said that it is crucial to send a signal to China that if it attacks Taiwan, the democratic world will stand with the country in the same way it did with Ukraine.

Given that Ukrainian soldiers have received training in Sweden, Forssell was asked whether he could foresee a similar scenario in which Taiwanese soldiers would go to Sweden for training. He said it "would not be unreasonable" for Taiwanese troops to receive training in Sweden in a situation in which the democracies of the world stand with Taiwan.

Forssell acknowledged that there would be challenges in providing military support to Taiwan and stressed that, “We cannot let China dictate the terms of Swedish foreign policy.”