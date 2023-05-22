Eddid Financial and VSFG Forge Strategic Cooperation and Investment Partnership

Together Driving the Development of Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 May 2023 -andhave forged a strategic cooperation and investment partnership, committing to marrying their best strengths and, abiding by compliance framework permits, working together to promote the sustainable development of financial services along the virtual asset value chain, and ultimately drive the development of Hong Kong's virtual asset market.Eddid Financial, a full-service financial group rooted in Hong Kong, has always been driven by fintech and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, one-stop financial services and products that are safe, reliable, high-quality, and convenient.said, "To accelerate our development pace in the virtual asset realm, we have not only collaborated with academia on research and development in recent years but also actively sought strategic partnerships and investment with companies capable of effectively bridging traditional and virtual assets. Given VSFG's shrewd market insights and forward-looking business strategies, this partnership aligns perfectly with where we want to take our business."This latest investment marks another significant strategic move for Eddid Financial, following its earlier investment in the cryptocurrency investment platform Q9 Capital. The partnership is expected to bring substantial synergies to both companies, while also giving the local financial market new impetus to innovate and showing their determination to develop virtual assets.VSFG is Hong Kong's first virtual asset manager approved by the Securities and Futures Commission. It is committed to combining traditional wealth management with future finance and offering customers diverse solutions such as digital wealth management and asset tokenization. Delighted about the strategic partnership,, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic cooperation and investment partnership with Eddid Financial. By combining our strengths, we aim to foster the sustainable growth of financial services within the virtual asset value chain."Hashtag: #EddidFinancial

About Eddid Financial

Members of Eddid Financial hold various types of licenses or memberships in major financial markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, including: Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 regulated activities ("RA") licenses, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA) approved membership qualifications, Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong, etc.



Eddid Financial is driven by financial technology and is committed to developing diversified business, ranging from retail to institutional business, including but not limited to FinTech, Internet Finance, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Virtual Assets, committed to providing comprehensive one-stop financial services and products to customers with safe, reliable, high-quality and convenient trading and investment services.



For further information on Eddid Financial, please visit www.eddid.com.hk.

