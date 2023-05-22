Moldova: Tens of thousands gather in pro-EU rally

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Sunday in support of the country's pro-Western government.

Moldova neighbors Ukraine and applied to join the European Union last year.

President Maia Sandu has accused Moscow of sabotaging Moldova's EU membership bid by fueling anti-government protests.

Police said more than 75,000 demonstrators were present.

Chisinau wants EU membership by 2030

"Moldova does not want to be blackmailed by the Kremlin," Sandu said at the rally.

"We don't want to be on the outskirts of Europe anymore," she said, vowing that Moldova would become an EU member state by 2030.

"We came to say loudly, confidently and proudly that Moldovans are Europeans!" Sandu declared.

"This is the chance for our people to live in peace and prosperity," she said, adding that although fulfilling the necessary criteria for joining the EU was a "road of great efforts," this was "not the only road."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also spoke at the rally, saying that the EU would welcome Modlova "with open arms and open hearts." She said that the country was "already ready for European integration."

"This is about the both of us: You will bring a piece of Moldova to Europe, and you will make Europe stronger," she said.

Opposition counter-protests

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Shor, exiled businessman Ilan Shor, told his supporters at rival protests in various cities via video link that he would push for a referendum on Moldovan foreign policy.

Shor's supporters have carried out numerous protests in Moldova since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The exiled businessman was handed a 15-year jail sentence in absentia last month. He was convicted of involvement in the 2014 theft of $1 billion (€0.9 billion) from Moldovan banks.

