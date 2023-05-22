Mawar becomes typhoon, impact on Taiwan uncertain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mawar (瑪娃) has become a typhoon and could become a strong typhoon, but its potential impact on Taiwan is still being assessed, and more observation is needed in the coming days.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on SET News said on Monday (May 22) that Mawar has continued to intensify and become a typhoon in waters to the east of the Philippines. Wu predicts that the cyclone will gradually turn north-northwest to northwest, but will still be far away from Taiwan over the next five days.

Wu said predictions from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) for the next 10 days showed the typhoon has a 20% chance of making landfall in Taiwan. Wu stressed forecasts will continue to change in the coming days.



CWB and ECMWF maps of Mawar's predicted paths. (CWB, ECMWF images)

As for the weather on Monday, Wu said the ECMWF model shows a front is gradually approaching and southwest winds are prevailing. The weather in northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country will be stable, and the temperature will be hot, "like midsummer," above 37 C, while southern parts of the country will be unstable, with local short-term showers.

Wu said from Monday evening to Tuesday morning (May 23), the fourth plum rain front will arrive and showers or thunderstorms will be likely in various locations. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to drop across the country, particularly in northern Taiwan.

From May 24-28, Wu predicted that due to the intensification of a high-pressure ridge near Taiwan, the weather would be clear and stable and temperatures would rise each day. He forecast that mountainous areas may see occasional short-term rainfall in the afternoons.