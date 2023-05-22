Police officer given demerits for excessive force in Taiwan 'Hulk' incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan police officer surnamed Wang (王) was issued two demerits for excessive use of force while subduing a 28-year old man surnamed Chu (朱) during a violent outburst in a Zhongli 7-11 on Saturday (May 20).

A video of the altercation went viral with netizens branding the bare-chested aggressor “Hulk” for his muscular build and squatting stance after he attacked two officers. Chu was sent to Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning and later released on NT$50,000 (US$1,634) bail, per PTS.

Chu punched both officers in the face, leading to a mild concussion for the one police officer surnamed Yu (余), while officer Wang (王) suffered visible bruises to his face. Police officers later used pepper spray to subdue the suspect.

Zhongli Police Precinct Station said Chu continued to issue threats before being handcuffed, leading officer Wang to strike him with a baton. After reviewing video footage of the incident, Zhongli Police Precinct Station issued officer Wang two demerits for excessive force.

"The case showed excessive force. We will continue to investigate and understand the whole process in further detail, and then pursue those who are responsible," said Zhongli Precinct Chief Tang Chia-jen (唐嘉仁).

News of the demerits issued to the police officers has sparked debate, with many supporting the police action and believing the demerits were unjustified.