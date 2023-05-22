Alexa
Biden sends warning to China on Taiwan after G7 summit

Biden vows US, allies will respond if China acts unilaterally on Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/22 10:07
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan Sunday, May 21,...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday (May 23) issued a warning against China taking unilateral action against Taiwan following the G7 summit.

During the 49th G7 summit which was held from May 19-21 in Hiroshima, Japan, leaders were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in devising united fronts on Russia and China as major topics of discussion. Regarding China, leaders discussed ways to counter Beijing's non-market policies, ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait, and expressed concerns about human rights in China.

At a press conference on Sunday, Biden stressed that “We’re not looking to decouple from China, we’re looking to de-risk and diversify." Biden said that G7 leaders agreed that this would be achieved by diversifying supply chains, joining forces in resisting economic coercion by Beijing, and protecting a "narrow set of advanced technologies" vital for national security.

Following his remarks, a reporter asked, given China's increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait, how he plans to manage the diplomatic relationship with Beijing and how he will strengthen alliances with Japan and South Korea to counter China. In a detailed response, Biden said that the U.S. clarified to Beijing that it does not expect Taiwan to declare independence, but it will continue to enable Taiwan to defend itself.

Biden then said, "And there is clear understanding among most of our allies that, in fact, if China were to act unilaterally, there would be a response." However, he stressed that he does not believe that a conflict is inevitable between China and "the United States and the West and/or Japan and Korea and the Quad."
