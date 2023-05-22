Ohtani strikes out 9, allows 2 hits in 6 innings, Angels top Twins 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Sunday.

Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way star had nine or more strikeouts. He leads the majors with a .142 opponent batting average and is third in strikeouts with 80.

Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double off Pablo López (2-3) in the seventh for a 3-1 advantage.

Chris Devenski (2-0) got the win and Carlos Estévez earned his 12th save.

BREWERS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Rays.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid. Devin Williams pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save

Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits and four RBIs for the Rays, whose 91 home runs lead the major leagues. Cooper Criswell (0-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 4, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered off Hunter Greene (0-4) as New York completed a three-game sweep for its first four-game winning streak this season.

Luis Severino returned from a strained lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training and allowed one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Albert Abreu (2-1) got four straight outs and Clay Holmes earned his fifth save when Will Benson hit a game-ending comebacker with the bases loaded.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first inning and Reds manager David Bell in the eighth.

ASTROS 2, ATHLETICS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez (4-4) pitched a four-hitter as Houston completed a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.

Oakland dropped to 10-38 and is on pace to finish 34-128, the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.

Valdez (4-4) struck out seven without a walk in his second career shutout and fifth complete game. The A's have been blanked three times in 10 games and seven overall.

Jose Altuve hit an RBI single off James Kaprielian (0-4) in the fifth inning of Altuve's third game back from a broken right thumb. Yordan Alvarez scored on a wild pitch.

BRAVES 3, MARINERS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Jared Shuster (1-2) allowed one hit in six innings, Jarred Kelenic's leadoff homer in the second, for his first big league win.

Atlanta took two of three from Seattle for its first series victory over the Mariners in 12 years. Travis d’Arnaud had two hits, including his first homer.

Jose Caballero hit his first big league homer, an eighth-inning liner off Nick Anderson.

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save.

George Kirby (5-3) allowed three runs in seven innings.

METS 5, GUARDIANS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Trevor Stephen (2-2) in the eighth inning as the Mets won the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

José Ramírez’s two-run homer off David Robertson (2-0) in a four-run top half gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

New York (24-23) has come from behind each time to win four consecutive one-run games following a 6-16 slide. Marte had not gotten an extra-base hit since April 14.

Max Scherzer allowed three hits in six shutout innings and Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets.

PHILLIES 2, CUBS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch-hit homer, a two-run drive in the seventh off Albert Alzolay (1-3)

After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Taijuan Walker pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on three days’ rest and Craig Kimbrel got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.

Matt Strahm (4-3) worked around a walk in the seventh.

Christopher Morel homered in the ninth, his eighth in 11 games since his call-up.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning.

Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series after losing the opener 13-3.

Pittsburgh committed three errors, threw five wild pitches and fell to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start.

Merrill Kelly (5-3) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. Dauri Moreta (1-1) was the loser.

NATIONALS 6, TIGERS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as Washington tied its season high with 18 hits.

Ildemaro Vargas hit his first home run since last Aug. 28 and Jeimer Candelario had four singles.

Josiah Gray (4-5) allowed one run and three hits over five inning but matched his career high with six walks. Hunter Harvey pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Joey Wentz (1-4) allowed six runs and a season-high 10 hits in two-plus innings.

Detroit failed to take advantage of eight walks and went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered and Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago finished a three-game sweep, winning for the fifth time in six games.

Lance Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in his second straight win, and Joe Kelly tossed a perfect ninth for his first save.

Michael Massey hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with four hits. The last-place Royals (14-34) have dropped seven of nine. Max Castillo (0-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Promoted from Triple-A, Clint Frazier was 1 for 3 for the White Sox in his first big league game since last June 7.

ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 3, 11 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had five hits and three RBIs and Austin Hays had a tiebreaking single off Yimi Garcia (1-2) in a five-run 11th inning as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep.

Hays reached base four times for the Orioles (31-16), who have won five of six.

Mullins' RBI single put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the 10th, but Whit Merrifield hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Austin Voth. Mike Baumann (3-0) relieved and picked off Merrifield at first.

CARDINALS 10, DODGERS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oscar Mercado tied his career high of five RBIs and had three hits. Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer for St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14 after a 10-24 start.

Los Angeles dropped three of four games in the series and lost its first set since dropping two of three to Pittsburgh from April 24-26.

Clayton Kershaw (6-4) allowed four runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Drew VerHagen (3-0) retired seven successive batters after relieving starter Jack Flaherty with two outs in the fourth.

RANGERS 13, ROCKIES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping Texas complete a three-game sweep.

Texas is 12 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2016 at 95-67.

Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) won for the first time in five starts since April 22, allowing one run — unearned — and six hits in six innings.

GIANTS 7, MARLINS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit his first major league homer and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping San Francisco win for the fifth time in six games.

Two days after making his major league debut, the 23-year-old catcher homered in the second off Jesús Luzardo (3-3) and knocked in a run with a bunt in a two-run sixth for a 6-4 lead.

J.D. Davis hit his team-leading eighth home run in the third, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Mitch Haniger’s sixth-inning single.

Ryan Walker (1-0) worked around a pair of singles in a scoreless sixth to win in his major league debut. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 12th save.

PADRES 7, RED SOX 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a three-run double off struggling Corey Kluber (2-6) in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and San Diego stopped a four-game skid by winning for the third time in 14 games.

Odor finished with two doubles and four RBIs. Michael Wacha (5-1), who pitched for Boston last year, allowed five hits in six innings.

