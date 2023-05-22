Alexa
Walker 3 RBIs power D-backs to 8-3 win, Pirates 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start

By WES CROSBY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/22 06:09
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, driving in two runs, during the seventh inning...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras walks off the mound after giving up a solo home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll durin...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh,...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll hits a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras during the first inning of a baseba...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) and Connor Joe (2) celebrate after scoring on a double by Tucupita Marcano off Arizona Diamondbacks starting p...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) scores past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay (55), the second of two runs driven in on a Christian Walk...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a series win with a 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Ketel Marte had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and scored with Corbin Carroll on Walker's double for a 7-3 lead. Walker added a run-scoring single in the ninth.

Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series after losing the opener 13-3.

Pittsburgh committed three errors and fell to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start.

Merrill Kelly (5-3) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings.

Kelly didn’t allow a hit through 4 1/3 innings and led 3-1 before Pittsburgh tied the score on Tucupita Marcano's two-run double in the fifth.

Arizona went ahead 4-3 in the sixth on consecutive errors. Ke’Bryan Hayes skipped a throw past first baseman Carlos Santana on Walker's grounder to third, and reliever Dauri Moreta (1-1) skied his throw over Santana on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s dribbler that went for an infield single.

Carroll hit his seventh homer in the first on a hanging slider. Kelly threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the second but Arizona went ahead on a run-scoring wild pitch in the third by Roansy Conteras allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in five innings.

Pavin Smith boosted the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00) will take the mound Monday as Arizona travels across Pennsylvania to start a three-game series against the Phillies.

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63) will start Monday in the first game of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers.

