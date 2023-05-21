DPP's struggle ahead to hold on to power in Taiwan

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is hoping to win the presidency and retain their majority in the legislature in the election in January, but it is unlikely they will succeed at both, and it’s possible they could lose both.

A slight majority of the public does not want them to retain both the presidency and the majority in the legislature. A recent Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll found that 51% did not want the party to retain both, with only 40% hoping they would.

When asked about retaining the presidency alone, 47.3% were against it versus only 41.7% hoping for the DPP to keep control of the executive branch. These are not the only numbers that should have the DPP concerned.

The party is in the curious position of being the most popular party according to polling on party identification, and is also the most hated political party. Most pan-blue voters have only tepid support for the Kuomintang (KMT), but are motivated to support the party because of their animosity toward the DPP.

The good news for the DPP is that their supporters were more likely to express that their reason for voting for the party was because they liked the DPP, with animosity toward the KMT a less prominent reason. Polling results vary a bit month-to-month, but generally speaking, around a third of the electorate identifies with the DPP, and the party can probably count on them to come out and vote in January.

Muddied outlook

There are two mega-electoral trends set to collide in January’s election. One is that Taiwanese voters give parties two terms in the presidency, and recently in the legislature, then vote in the opposition, which suggests the KMT is poised to win.

On the other hand, in recent election cycles, what I term “safe bet” voters have been delivering landslide wins to the DPP at the national level because they are considered the safer bet to handle China, sovereignty, and international affairs, while delivering landslide victories to the KMT in local elections.

One trend suggests a KMT sweep in January, the other a DPP sweep. However, this is further complicated by the rise of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and their presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The TPP and Ko’s arrival on the scene is bad news for the DPP’s hopes of retaining a legislative majority, but good news for their hopes of retaining the presidency. Previously, I estimated roughly one-quarter to one-third of TPP supporters are light green or independents who previously might have leaned DPP.

That means that the TPP is siphoning off far more votes from the KMT than the DPP by a factor of two or three to one. In the presidential race, that is obviously very good news for the DPP, and they are no doubt thanking their lucky stars that Ko has entered the race.

Good and bad news for DPP

So, in the presidential race, Ko is very likely to take more votes from KMT candidate New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) than the DPP candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Lai probably did a happy dance when Ko entered the race.

In the legislature, the appearance of the TPP is bad news for both the DPP and KMT alike. In the 73 first-past-the-post legislative districts and in the six seats reserved for Indigenous voters, the TPP does not have the resources, politicians with name recognition, or experienced personnel to prove much of a challenge and at best is not likely to win more than a handful of seats, if any at all.

The concern for the DPP and KMT will be over the 34 party-list seats. For these seats, voters choose by party, and then the seats are allocated proportionally to any party obtaining at least 5% of the vote.

In the last election, the TPP secured five party-list seats, and the New Power Party (NPP) three. However, the NPP has collapsed in the polls and will struggle to retain any seats this time around.

The TPP, by contrast, has been growing in strength. Ko is aiming to win at least eight party-list seats, but there is a reasonable chance that they could do better, especially if the NPP is knocked out.

Younger voters who heavily voted pan-green in the last two national elections have been abandoning the DPP in droves but mostly have not gone to the KMT, instead flocking to the TPP. These voters are fed up with pan-green and pan-blue partisan politics, and the TPP has been the natural outlet for them.

Struggling for majority

This shift will make it harder for either the DPP or KMT to win a majority in the legislature. In the last legislative election, though the DPP won the district constituencies in a landslide, in the party list vote the DPP and KMT ran even at around one-third of the votes each.

The then brand-new TPP managed to get just over 11% and the NPP just under 8%. Considering Ko’s polling numbers, their increased resources and newfound popularity with young voters, it is not inconceivable the party could pull in a quarter or even a third of the votes for the TPP’s party list, which would mean 10-13 seats, compared to just five now.

Much can change between now and January, and much will be influenced by how well each party’s “hen” (母雞) at the top of the ticket performs in their presidential campaigns. So far, Lai, Hou, and Ko look like they could potentially be strong “hens” to boost the campaigns of the “chicks” (小雞) running in legislative races down ticket.

As things stand, the DPP has the edge in the presidential race. Lai won the party primary unopposed, and unlike in 2019, the pan-green camp is entering this election cycle unified.

By contrast, Hou came out of an acrimonious presidential nomination process that has divided the party. Hou is also distrusted by deep blues in the party, so Hou will have his work cut out for him in trying to win the trust of his party and unify the pan-blue camp, all the while having to fend off Ko Wen-je poaching more voters from him than Lai.

Lai has been leading in almost all polls since the beginning of the year. Hou in most is in second, but occasionally that spot has been taken by Ko in some polls.

However, most voters at this point are a bit vague on the candidates, and tend to focus their attention more as election day draws close. That scrutiny could lead to candidates rising or falling rapidly if voters do not like what they see, as has happened in previous elections.

Lai is an experienced candidate and seasoned politician, so the DPP should be feeling positive about the presidential race. They definitely should not be complacent, as the other candidates are strong as well.

The chances of the DPP maintaining their majority lock on the legislature do not look good. They will have their work cut out for them if they intend to keep it.