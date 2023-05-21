Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese question WHO Director General on inclusion in health organization

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeats Taiwan's membership depends on vote

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/21 20:14
New Taipei City Council Chen Nai-yu asks WHO Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus (right) his views on Taiwan's inclusion in the organza...

New Taipei City Council Chen Nai-yu asks WHO Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus (right) his views on Taiwan's inclusion in the organza... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the World Health Organization’s (WHO) customary “Walk the Talk” ahead of the World Health Assembly (WHA) on Sunday (May 21), Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encountered a group of Taiwanese who questioned him about Taiwan's inclusion.

CNA reported that Tedros initially avoided answering reporters’ questions, though he was “friendly” to the Taiwanese around him. Eventually, he responded to the crowd’s questions regarding Taiwan’s membership.

New Taipei City Councilor Chen Nai-yu (陳乃瑜) asked, "Do you support Taiwan to join WHO." Tedros replied that the WHO has 194 member states that are responsible for making the decision via a vote. When Chen said that the Taiwanese are human too, Tedros repeated that members must decide via a vote.

He repeated his response again when Chen asked if he was personally supportive of Taiwan’s inclusion, adding that Taiwan should talk to member states about the issue. Other activists at the event received the same answer.

When CNA asked if Tedros had the authority to invite Taiwan to join the WHA as an observer, he avoided responding.

After gifting Tedros with a Formosan black bear stuffed animal, Chen said to CNA, “At least his attitude has softened. Many Taiwanese participants (of Walk the Talk) were constantly urging him. His attitude is different from the unyielding in the past.”
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization
WHO
World Health Assembly
WHA
Walk the Talk

RELATED ARTICLES

12 diplomatic allies vouch for Taiwan in WHA
12 diplomatic allies vouch for Taiwan in WHA
2023/05/19 11:34
France recognizes Taiwan's value to WHO
France recognizes Taiwan's value to WHO
2023/05/18 10:33
Taiwan health minister confirms trip to Geneva even without WHA invite
Taiwan health minister confirms trip to Geneva even without WHA invite
2023/05/17 15:59
Envoy to Sweden urges Stockholm to support Taiwan in WHO
Envoy to Sweden urges Stockholm to support Taiwan in WHO
2023/05/16 10:24
Latvia parliament group backs Taiwan's participation in WHO
Latvia parliament group backs Taiwan's participation in WHO
2023/05/15 17:25