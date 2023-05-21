Taiwanese question WHO Director General on inclusion in health organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the World Health Organization’s (WHO) customary “Walk the Talk” ahead of the World Health Assembly (WHA) on Sunday (May 21), Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encountered a group of Taiwanese who questioned him about Taiwan's inclusion.

CNA reported that Tedros initially avoided answering reporters’ questions, though he was “friendly” to the Taiwanese around him. Eventually, he responded to the crowd’s questions regarding Taiwan’s membership.

New Taipei City Councilor Chen Nai-yu (陳乃瑜) asked, "Do you support Taiwan to join WHO." Tedros replied that the WHO has 194 member states that are responsible for making the decision via a vote. When Chen said that the Taiwanese are human too, Tedros repeated that members must decide via a vote.

He repeated his response again when Chen asked if he was personally supportive of Taiwan’s inclusion, adding that Taiwan should talk to member states about the issue. Other activists at the event received the same answer.

When CNA asked if Tedros had the authority to invite Taiwan to join the WHA as an observer, he avoided responding.

After gifting Tedros with a Formosan black bear stuffed animal, Chen said to CNA, “At least his attitude has softened. Many Taiwanese participants (of Walk the Talk) were constantly urging him. His attitude is different from the unyielding in the past.”