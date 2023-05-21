Taiwan presidential candidate Lai Ching-te hits campaign trail in Chiayi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential nominee Lai Ching-te (賴清德) spoke at the inaugural meeting of a campaign organization supporting Lai’s election bid in Chiayi County on Sunday (May 21).

The campaign organization held its inaugural meeting in a hotel near the National Palace Museum, reported LTN. As the 2024 campaign trail heats up, Lai was unequivocal about his position on cross-strait relations.

“Accepting the 1992 Consensus or the ‘One China’ principle amounts to abandoning Taiwan’s sovereignty and moving towards the embrace of dictatorship,” said Lai to the large crowd. He told the people of Chiayi that the 2024 election is a “choice between democracy and freedom, or autocracy.”

Lai also said that to achieve true peace in the region, Taiwan must strengthen itself, and people must stand united to dissuade China from acting rashly. He cautioned voters that making “peace agreements” with China, as he suggested the KMT seeks to do, would not ensure sovereignty or stability.

Referring to Chaiyi as a “Holy Land of Democracy,” Lai exhorted people to protect Taiwan’s democratic, free, and peaceful society, and to “not give up an inch of Taiwan’s sovereignty.”

During his speech, Lai also quoted the late Lin Shu-ya (林淑雅), a former professor and advocate for Indigenous people and Taiwan independence, who was born in Chiayi. Lin passed away this May after a tragic accident on the Taichung MRT, in which a crane fell from a skyscraper onto the tracks.



“On this, our motherland, we will decide for ourselves what kind of nation we shall have, and thereby actively transform her. In this, there is dignity,” Lai said, quoting the late professor.

Flanked by local legislators and councilors, Lai, together with the large crowd of DPP supporters, chanted, “Team Taiwan!” and “Stand for Taiwan!”



Supporters gather at the campaign organization's inaugural meeting in Chiayi on May 21. (CNA photo)