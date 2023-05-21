Taiwanese march, protest in Geneva ahead of WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Supporters of Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA) organized a march and a protest against China in Geneva on Saturday (May 20), a day before the event took place.

CNA reported that nearly 500 people gathered for the march, organized by the Swiss Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce before the Palace of Nations. Organizations including the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan, North American Taiwanese Medical Association, European Federation of Taiwan Health Alliance, Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA), and Taiwan Association for Global Health Diplomacy joined the rally.

In addition, celebrities such as The Chairman lead singer Wu Yung-chi (吳永吉) and singer Jutoupi (豬頭皮) as well as other public figures such as Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) member Wu Hsin-tai (吳欣岱) were in attendance. Supporters of Taiwan from around the world also joined.

Following the march, members of TAIUNA and the TSP staged a protest in front of China’s embassy in Geneva. They destroyed a sign showing Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) as a virus to convey their determination to condemn “the destruction the ‘China virus’ has caused to the world and society as well as the long-term harm it has done to Taiwan.”

According to CNA, though staff members at the Chinese embassy did notice the protest outside of its premises, they did not speak or communicate with the protesters, nor did they physically try to stop them. However, a protester said the Chinese embassy had called the police, who appeared as the group wrapped up their activity.



A livestream of the anti-China protest in Geneva. (Facebook, Taiwan Statebuilding Party video)

Four police vehicles carrying over ten officers reportedly circled the protesters and asked who was behind the activity. Those in the protest group who had EU passports had their names taken and identities inspected.

Though the police originally intended to confiscate the protesters’ signs, they ultimately decided the slogans, “Taiwan Spirit” and “Taiwan for WHA” contained no malicious intent. The protesters said they were let go after the police courteously told them they had to clear the scene as they did not apply to hold a protest and the location was not open to the public.

The protesters were cited as saying they were glad the event was peaceful, as they worried about the possibility of being attacked during the protest. Wu added that in 2018, the police had demanded Taiwanese activists to remove clothing bearing the phrase, “Taiwan for WHO,” and threatened to take them into custody if they did not obey.

Wu said they were somewhat surprised the protest went smoothly. They were mentally prepared for the possibility that they might have to go to the police station.

The difference in the attitude of the police was understood as changing political realities and increasing friendliness towards Taiwan in Europe.





Supporters of Taiwan march for Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA. (CNA photo)