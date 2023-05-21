Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan to experience rainfall starting Monday

Path of Tropical Storm Mawar still uncertain: Central Weather Bureau

  188
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/21 13:16
Rain expected at the start of the week. (CNA photo)

Rain expected at the start of the week. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Significant rainfall will hit Taiwan from Monday evening (May 22) until Tuesday morning (May 23).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that Tropical Storm Mawar is the second storm of the year, though it is uncertain if it will make landfall in Taiwan, per UDN.

Regardless of the storm’s path, temperatures will significantly drop to just 24 C in northern areas on Tuesday, eventually rising back to 30 C on Wednesday (May 24).

CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said Tropical Storm Mawar is located 3,400 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi, the southernmost point of the main island of Taiwan. It will still be 1,800 kilometers from Taiwan on Friday (May 26).

Chang said that rain will slow on Tuesday (5/23), with brief showers or thunderstorms in central Taiwan, Hualien, and Taitung. On Friday and Saturday (May 26 and 27), northeasterly winds will pick up, leading to sporadic rainfall in Hualien and Taitung as well as the northeast.
CWB
Central Weather Bureau
Tropical Storm Mawar
typhoon
heavy rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Mawar forms 3,500 km from Taiwan
Tropical Storm Mawar forms 3,500 km from Taiwan
2023/05/20 17:43
Flooding reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu, power outages in Taoyuan
Flooding reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu, power outages in Taoyuan
2023/05/19 10:28
Taiwan prepares for 36 C in 6 cities and counties
Taiwan prepares for 36 C in 6 cities and counties
2023/05/17 20:43
Taiwan to expect showers starting on Wednesday
Taiwan to expect showers starting on Wednesday
2023/05/15 10:04
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
2023/05/13 09:08