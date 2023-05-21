Taiwan to experience rainfall starting Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Significant rainfall will hit Taiwan from Monday evening (May 22) until Tuesday morning (May 23).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that Tropical Storm Mawar is the second storm of the year, though it is uncertain if it will make landfall in Taiwan, per UDN.

Regardless of the storm’s path, temperatures will significantly drop to just 24 C in northern areas on Tuesday, eventually rising back to 30 C on Wednesday (May 24).

CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said Tropical Storm Mawar is located 3,400 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi, the southernmost point of the main island of Taiwan. It will still be 1,800 kilometers from Taiwan on Friday (May 26).

Chang said that rain will slow on Tuesday (5/23), with brief showers or thunderstorms in central Taiwan, Hualien, and Taitung. On Friday and Saturday (May 26 and 27), northeasterly winds will pick up, leading to sporadic rainfall in Hualien and Taitung as well as the northeast.