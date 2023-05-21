Zardes' late goal gives Austin 1-0 victory over Toronto

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored the lone goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Zardes picked up his second goal of the season, scoring on a header off a rebound to help Austin (4-5-4) win back-to-back matches after an eight-match winless run was snapped in a 2-1 road win over the Seattle Sounders last time out.

Brad Stuver did not have to make a save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for Austin. Sean Johnson had one save for Toronto (2-5-7).

Toronto falls to 1-13-9 all-time on the road against teams from the state of Texas. Its lone win was a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in September of 2010.

Austin improves to 2-2-3 at home this season.

Toronto falls to 0-3-1 in its last four matches and 2-10-8 in its last 20. The club is 0-7-3 away from home this season. Its last road win came against Charlotte in August of last season.

Toronto has not scored in its last four matches — its longest scoreless streak since 2010.

Austin travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Toronto returns home to host DC United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport