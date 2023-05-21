River tracers swept over waterfall after sudden surge in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several hikers visiting Felong Waterfall in Pingtung County’s Wutai Township were swept away by rising water levels caused by sudden rains in the early afternoon on Saturday (May 20), with one person confirmed dead.

A group of 10 hikers, six men and four women, were river tracing above the 100-meter tall Feilong Waterfall on Saturday afternoon. The river’s current strengthened rapidly due to excess rainfall, and swept half of the group away, reported UDN. Four people were still unaccounted for on Sunday morning at the time of this article’s publication.



Among the five missing, one woman surnamed Peng (彭) died after plummeting over the cliff with the waterfall, reported UDN.

The five people who were reported safe after the incident had to spend Saturday evening on the mountain and wait for rescue.

A helicopter was dispatched from Taitung to assist with rescue efforts on Sunday morning. One of the five people above the waterfall was successfully hoisted to safety by helicopter just before 8:30 a.m., with the rest safely off of the mountain by 10:30 a.m., per UDN.

The Pingtung County Fire Department received an emergency report of a group of hikers in distress at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday. On 5:30 a.m. on Sunday (May 21) morning, the Pingtung County Fire Department dispatched two groups of rescue personnel to the area where the hikers were stranded to search for the missing members of the party.

A group of 13 firefighters was sent to the upper cliff area to find the hikers who safely exited the river after yesterday’s swell. Meanwhile, an 11-person group was sent to survey the lower reaches of the waterfall to search for the missing hikers.



One hiker being airlifted to safety by helicopter on Sunday morning, May 21. (CNA photo)



The hike to reach the area covers some very steep and rugged terrain according to reports, but rescuers were able to reach the hikers’ location around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, reported UDN.

The area where the hikers were exploring was previously prohibited to tourists, and was a private area for the local indigenous Rukai people. However, the area was recently opened up to the wider public, reported UDN.

Reports indicate that the area has numerous waterfalls located along the lower, middle, and upper reaches of the canyon. The area is quite large, and river tracers typically explore the area over several days.