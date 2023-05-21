Taiwan "Hulk" rampages in 7-11 over protein snack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday morning (May 20th) in Zhongli, a shirtless man rampaged out of control, knocking over shelves, as police officers responded to a disturbance at a 7-11 on Changsha Road.

According to UDN report, the man was upset the 7-11 had sold out of a ready-to-eat, Italian-flavored chicken breast, despite other flavors being available. A viral video of the encounter soon circulated on social media, with netizens quickly dubbing the man, Taiwan “Hulk.”

The two police officers on the scene were initially commended for their bravery in subduing the man, who was later identified as a local bodybuilder. Prior to the conflagration, an argument with the clerk took place about the lack of stock, leading the clerk to contact police.

A 13-second video recorded the violent confrontation between the irate customer and two police officers. This video was widely circulated on social media along with images of the restrained customer sitting cross-legged and handcuffed outside the 7-11 with blood streaming from his face.

Bodybuilder goes on rampage in Zhongli 7-11. (CNA photo)

Netizens have raised questions about how two police officers could control such a large, powerful, out-of-control individual. Later, images are said to have emerged of police delivering multiple blows to the individual's head with police batons when the individual was already subdued, leading some to allege excessive force had been used.

“Our police officers work very hard at the grassroots level. What is right is right, and what is wrong is wrong. If you do something well, you should be encouraged. If you do not do something well, it must be reviewed," said Taoyuan Police Commissioner, Wu Kun-hsu (吳坤旭).