PGA Live Updates | Rain awaits leaders Scheffler, Hovland and Conners at soggy PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The third round of the PGA Championship is underway at soggy Oak Hill, where wet conditions await a trio of co-leaders when they tee off later Saturday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are all at 5 under through two rounds and will have to deal with a drenched East Course that will play even longer than usual.

The rain started soon after the first group went out shortly after 8 a.m. By noon course attendants were around the greens and fairways trying to squeegee excess moisture.

Most of the notable names who made the cut were struggling in the early going. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is 4 over for his round through nine holes, well off the pace at plus-8 overall. Phil Mickelson double-bogeyed the second hole and was at plus-9 overall midway through his back nine.

The rain is expected to ease later in the afternoon as Scheffler pursues a second major title to go with his 2022 Masters victory. Conners and Hovland are both chasing their first major championship.

Scheffler and Conners are the last group going out with a 2:50 p.m. EDT tee time. Hovland will play with 25-year-old Justin Suh, who is two shots back after making a cut at a major for the first time.

Former rivals turned LIV Golf competitors Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are paired together in the third round. DeChambeau is two off the lead, with Koepka three shots behind the trio of Conners, Hovland and Scheffler.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports