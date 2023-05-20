US Representative Mike Gallagher wants Taiwan at top of arms delivery list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mike Gallagher, the chair of the United States House Select Committee on China, wants Washington to put Taiwan at the top of countries needing speedy arms deliveries, reports said Saturday (May 20).

The Wisconsin Republican was visiting the United Kingdom at the head of a bipartisan delegation to discuss issues related to China. In February, he also paid a visit to Taiwan.

Gallagher said in London that the U.S. needed to do its utmost to deliver both the weapons systems already ordered by Taiwan and the arms it needed for its own defense, per CNA. As an example, he mentioned that Harpoon anti-ship missiles would only arrive in Taiwan in 2027 if current schedules were adhered to.

The U.S. politician made the comments at a news conference after a one-hour meeting with British Members of Parliament Friday (May 19). His delegation also had lunch with British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace the same day.

According to Gallagher, the U.S., the United Kingdom, and their allies needed to work together to handle problems posed by China. He also mentioned the threat posed by Chinese infiltration, including the use of Confucius Institutes to conduct propaganda and to intimidate Chinese students overseas.

