Two mega trends set to collide in race for Taiwan presidency

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s three biggest parties now have their presidential candidates nominated, and all three parties passed the threshold in the last national election in 2020 for their candidates to qualify automatically. There are two other largely unknown candidates, but neither will qualify until they get 289,667 signatures, which is a tall order.

All three main candidates are formidable in their own ways, but also have some shortcomings and obstacles to overcome. The last time Taiwan experienced a three-way race with all three candidates enjoying double-digit support was the dramatic election of 2000, when the pan-blue vote was split, leading to the first-ever transfer of power away from the Kuomintang (KMT) and into the hands of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The addition of a credible third candidate adds an interesting wrinkle to this race. There are two big mega-electoral trends that will be colliding in the election, and with the added element of a third candidate, there is a lot of uncertainty about how the election could turn out.

The first trend is that since the 2000 election, the electorate has given each president two terms in office, then voted in the opposition party. That trend would suggest that the KMT is poised to take back the presidency.

The other trend started with the Sunflower Movement in 2014, after which the mainstream voting public’s views on China, sovereignty and Taiwan identity moved towards the light-green portion of Taiwan’s political spectrum. A significant chunk of the electorate can be termed “safe bet” voters.

In the last four election cycles, the DPP has won in landslides in the two national elections. “Safe bet” voters see the DPP as the safer bet to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty in the face of China’s attempts to undermine it.

Conversely, in the two local elections that were focused on local issues and China wasn’t a factor, “safe bet” voters gave the KMT landslide victories. Fairly or not, there is a widespread perception of the KMT being more competent at governing and the safer bet, though many voters may also be sending a message to the DPP not to take their national landslide victories for granted.

Mega trends colliding

Now the two mega trends are colliding, with one trend suggesting the KMT will be restored to the presidency and the other that the DPP will retain it. The addition of a third candidate further muddies the waters.

Aside from a brief period just after the KMT’s triumphant performance in last November’s local elections, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the DPP has led in almost all the polls (pan-blue outlet TVBS being the exception consistently showing Hou ahead), commanding between 30-39% support. New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has in the last few months generally polled second at between 22-29% while Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is generally third with 18-26% support, though he has pipped Hou to come in second in a handful of polls.

The trend appears to show Ko inching up slowly but steadily in the polls and generally reaching a new high with each new poll. It is too early in the election cycle to confidently extend those trends into the future, as most voters will start paying far more attention to the candidates the closer we get to the election in January, when polling will become increasingly more meaningful.

Both Hou and Lai are backed by parties with significant support bases. Though growing, the TPP is still a much smaller party with a smaller membership and support base to draw on.

However, there is a large segment of the population that is independent and many of them are fed up with the main parties and their partisan wars. Others are looking for something fresh and new, feeling that many problems have festered under both KMT and DPP administrations without being addressed, such as house prices becoming ever more unaffordable and the feasibility of being able to have and raise children dwindling.

How big is Ko's potential voting bloc?

It is these independent voters who are drawn to Ko. They were a strong enough bloc to propel Ko to a narrow victory in the tough three-way Taipei mayoral race in 2018 and Ann Kao (高虹安) to victory in Hsinchu City last year.

Those races theoretically give some indication of this bloc’s potential size in comparison to the pan-green and pan-blue bases. However, we have to be cautious about extrapolating those numbers. This bloc’s strength hasn’t been tested at the national level with national level issues, and voters may behave differently.

There are two other long-shot candidates running for president: Former president of the Control Yuan and New Party co-founder Wang Chien-shien (王建煊) and former Tainan County Commissioner Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智) of the Taiwan Renewal Party. Wang advocates for unification with China, while Su hopes Taiwan can study defense from Israel and learn economic and democratic principles from Switzerland.

In theory, they could further muddy the waters, but considering their almost complete lack of press coverage, at this point it looks unlikely. Wang almost certainly won’t, as the market for unification with China is too tiny.

In theory, Su might be able to swing some support his way. One indication that it is unlikely is that he was a candidate in last November’s Taipei Mayoral race and only garnered 0.14% of the vote and few were even aware he was a candidate.