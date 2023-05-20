Vendors renting shoes to visa seekers outside Taiwan office in Hanoi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Street vendors have been renting shoes to visa applicants outside Taiwan’s representative office in Hanoi after they were told they must “dress appropriately” to enter the building.

The price for a rented pair of shoes is about NT$65 (US$2.1) per time, CNA reports. The office reportedly began enforcing the dress code for applicants to adhere to guidelines outlined by the building’s manager, PetroVietnam Insurance (PVI).

Temperatures in Hanoi often exceed 40 degrees Celsius, meaning many wear sandals and shorts; attire that does not meet the building’s dress code. The representative office said that PVI maintains a dress code for all who wish to enter the building, and the policy is not targeted specifically at migrant workers.

The Taiwan office also confirmed applicants for migrant work visas are required to take the cargo elevator when in the building. The office said that having migrant workers applying for visas ride the cargo elevator speeds up the application process.

After the office began enforcing the dress code, the owner of a nearby bakery saw an opportunity, and began renting cloth shoes to those who wished to enter the building. The enterprising baker said when business was best, he rented out 40 pairs of shoes per day.

The baker said that since the announcement was made on Feb. 28, people have gradually become aware of the requirements. “Now, only a few migrant workers who don’t know rent the shoes,” he said.

Speaking to CNA, one employment agent for migrant workers questioned why the representative office did not rent out its own building. The agent said before the pandemic, between 50 and 60,000 migrant workers entered Taiwan per year, each paying US$66 per application.

After so many years, there should be enough money for the representative office to build its own or sublet the entire small building, the agent said.

Nearly 15,000 migrant workers arrived in Taiwan in the first two months of this year from Vietnam alone, and the government is considering sourcing more migrant workers to make up for a 12,000-person shortage of agricultural laborers. Many major Taiwan companies employ migrant workers, including I-Mei Foods, the parent company of Taiwan News.



Shoes are displayed for rent outside Taiwan's representative office in the Vietnamese capital. (CNA photo)