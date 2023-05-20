Tropical Storm Mawar forms 3,500 km from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mawar became the second tropical storm of the year by forming 3,500 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan, reports said Saturday (May 20).

Forecasters said it was still too early to estimate its impact on the country, as it was unlikely to reach Taiwan until May 28-29. One possibility is the storm will move up to south Japan, while the alternative is a westerly course toward the Philippines, per UDN.

Mawar is the second tropical storm of 2023, following Sanvu, which formed in April, but failed to impact Asia. Mawar was hardly moving Saturday, though it was expected to head on a northwesterly course during the weekend.

The Central Weather Bureau said it would have to wait until Thursday (May 25) before it could provide details about its eventual course.