Sam Smith announces Taipei concert

Singer's GLORIA tour set to be staged in 8 Asian cities

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/20 15:28
Sam Smith announces GLORIA tour dates and locations. (Instagram, Sam Smith photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British pop star Sam Smith is set to perform in Taiwan in October as a part of his Asia tour.

The "I'm Not the Only One" singer announced on his social media account that his GLORIA tour is set to take place in eight Asian cities, beginning in Bangkok on Oct. 3. Taipei will be the third stop after Hong Kong.

Smith released a new album, "Gloria," in January 2023. A month later, he won the Grammy Awards' Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with his single "Unholy," which collaborated with Los Angeles-based German musician Kim Petras.

"Unholy" was played over 100 million times on YouTube. The new album also includes saucy tracks, such as "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" and "Gimme."

The artist shared on "The Graham Norton Show" that his music video shoot of the hit "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" made headlines as the scantily clad dancers horrified elderly day-trippers at Ashridge House.

Smith's concert is slated to take place at Taipei Arena on Oct. 9.

Sam Smith announces GLORIA tour dates and locations. (Instagram, Sam Smith image)

Sam Smith reveals the stories behind making the "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" music video. (Instagram, The Graham Norton Show video)
