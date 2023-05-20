Taiwan plans simulation of enemy landing on 3 beaches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military will stage a simulation of enemy forces landing simultaneously on three beaches in Yilan County next week, reports said Saturday (May 20).

Experts identified a limited number of beaches around Taiwan as “red beaches” where an invasion by Chinese forces would be easier. The list includes the three beaches near the townships of Toucheng, Wujie, and Zhuangyuan chosen for next week’s drills, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) booked May 24-25 to stage simultaneous amphibious landings by Navy and Marine forces posing as the attackers, with Army units doing their best to repel them. The aim of the drills is to uncover weaknesses in defense plans and find a way to compensate for them.

If the need arose, the military would send extra forces to the beaches to help repel the simulated attacks, according to the MND. The drills are also likely to show how different units can coordinate their actions in a war situation.