Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan plans simulation of enemy landing on 3 beaches

Amphibious landing drills scheduled for May 24-25 in Yilan County

  101
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/20 15:04
Amphibious drills during an earlier round of military exercises in March. 

Amphibious drills during an earlier round of military exercises in March.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military will stage a simulation of enemy forces landing simultaneously on three beaches in Yilan County next week, reports said Saturday (May 20).

Experts identified a limited number of beaches around Taiwan as “red beaches” where an invasion by Chinese forces would be easier. The list includes the three beaches near the townships of Toucheng, Wujie, and Zhuangyuan chosen for next week’s drills, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) booked May 24-25 to stage simultaneous amphibious landings by Navy and Marine forces posing as the attackers, with Army units doing their best to repel them. The aim of the drills is to uncover weaknesses in defense plans and find a way to compensate for them.

If the need arose, the military would send extra forces to the beaches to help repel the simulated attacks, according to the MND. The drills are also likely to show how different units can coordinate their actions in a war situation.
military drills
Red Beaches
amphibious
amphibious assault
simulation
simulation drills
Yilan County
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
2023/05/18 15:28
USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group patrols southeast of Taiwan
USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group patrols southeast of Taiwan
2023/05/16 12:02
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/05/13 09:33
Defense report suggests Taiwan could use artificial reefs to blunt Chinese invasion
Defense report suggests Taiwan could use artificial reefs to blunt Chinese invasion
2023/05/11 17:24
Defense minister says Taiwan will not let US 'blow up TSMC' during Chinese attack
Defense minister says Taiwan will not let US 'blow up TSMC' during Chinese attack
2023/05/09 18:13