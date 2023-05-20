'A safer Taiwan means a safer world': Tsai Ing-wen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) gave a speech on Saturday (May 20) to mark the seventh anniversary of her administration by saying: "A safer Taiwan means a safer world."

Tsai said she took office with a focus on reform and having taken the necessary steps to achieve this, Taiwan has developed a new image on the world stage. We have to let the world see that Taiwan cannot be ignored, she said.

Seven years ago, Taiwan sought to engage with the world through China, Tsai said. During her presidency, however, the country has engaged with the world using Taiwan’s own image.

Through this, Taiwan has proved to the world that it is a safe and efficient trading partner, with a key position in the global supply chain, she said.

Tsai added that under her presidency, Taiwan has progressed towards independence in national defense, overcame economic challenges posed by the U.S.-China trade war, and battled through the pandemic.

Taiwan will not provoke, and will not bow to pressure, Tsai said, referencing increased military tensions with China. She vowed to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait despite the tensions.

The president said that Taiwan does not create the risks it faces, but works to responsibly manage them. Taiwan will stand with the global democratic community to cooperate and resolve tensions.

Tsai said that although she only has one year left in office, she will not slow down. Planning to solidify Taiwan’s position in the global supply chain, and maintaining the cross-strait status quo are her two top priorities, Tsai said.

She added that what cannot be achieved in one year, can be achieved in four more.

Taiwan will hold a presidential election on Jan. 13, 2024, with Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party choosing Vice President Lai Ching‑te (賴清德) as its candidate. Tsai is ineligible for reelection due to term limit restrictions.

Lai will run against the opposition Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who was announced on May 17.