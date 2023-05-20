Monza wins at Sassuolo in Serie A to move up to 8th

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi's Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Friday to move up to eighth place.

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark.

Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Berardi's 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.

Sassuolo remained 13th.

A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna — the region where Sassuolo is based.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports