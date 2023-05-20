Alexa
Monza wins at Sassuolo in Serie A to move up to 8th

By Associated Press
2023/05/20 06:07
Monza's Patrick Ciurra, second left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Monza at Mapei stadium in ...

Monza's Andrea Petagna, right, and Sassuolo's Ruan Tressoldi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Monza at Mapei s...

Monza's Gianluca Caprari and Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Monza at Mapei stadi...

Monza's Matteo Pessina, right, and Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Monza at Mapei ...

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi's Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Friday to move up to eighth place.

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark.

Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Berardi's 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.

Sassuolo remained 13th.

A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna — the region where Sassuolo is based.

