Powered Surgical Instrument Market Size Growth Future Plans And Forecast To 2031

Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.41% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Powered Surgical Instrument are tools used at the time of patient’s surgery in healthcare industry. The purpose of using these instruments is to diminish the hour of surgical procedures and provide consistent function and high performance. The Powered Surgical Instrument market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. This market is majorly dominated by Stryker Co., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Medtronic Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Conmed Co., Desoutter Medical Ltd, and Zimmer Holdings.

The growth in geriatric population seems to suffer from various diseases which can’t be treated easily just from oral medicine and require surgical treatment. As well as Diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle such as heart disease and osteoporosis can be treated by surgery. To perform these surgeries, it is necessary to have powered surgical instruments/tools. For instance, according to a research study which was published in September 2020 titled “Establishment of National Surgical Needs in India by Listing Surgical Procedures in Urban Communities under Universal Health Coverage”.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6810



According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The reported rate of surgery in low- and middle-income countries is 295 per 100,000 people, compared with up to 23,000 surgeries per 100,000 people in high-income countries which shows high demand for these surgical procedures will positively impact the powered surgical instruments market. Moreover, the technological advancement of powered surgical instruments is expected to increase the opportunity for this significant market in the forthcoming years. However, the reimbursement challenges, inadequately skilled professionals, and lack of sterilization procedures stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to statistics from the American Heart Association released in January 2019, nearly half of the US population has cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, coronary heart disease, and so on. The prevalence of heart disease is creating a need for cardiovascular surgery, which has been driving the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target geriatric populations and chronic disease, an increase in the number of biosimilar developments, an increase in surgical procedures, active support of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

De soutter Medical Ltd

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Adeor Medical AG

ConMed Corporation

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

Recent Developments in the Market:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6810

In August2021, Panther Healthcare released its Smart Powered Stapler technology platform that provides intelligent and automated control over compression, transection, and tissue ablation for gastrointestinal surgical procedures (including obesity), thoracic, colorectal, oncology, gynaecological and other open laparoscopic surgical processes. The device has been released in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In March 2021, Ethicon announced the global launch of the ECHELON+ stapler with GST Reload. This is a new powered surgical stapler anticipated to increase staple line security and diminish variables manifested by further consistent tissue compaction and better staple formation.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Power Source, Product Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Source:

Electric Instruments

Battery-powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

By Product Type:

Handpiece

Disposables

Accessories

By Application:

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurosurgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6810

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6810

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com