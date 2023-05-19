Vehicle Surveillance Market Set to Reach New Heights in the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Vehicle Surveillance Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Vehicle Surveillance Market to reach USD 176.77 billion by 2027. Global Vehicle Surveillance Market is valued approximately USD 84.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vehicle surveillance is a technology that is aimed to keep cars and passengers safe. Nowadays, vehicle monitoring is a critical component of safeguarding drivers and the general public. The growing demand for vehicle surveillance in security zones, parking lots, vehicle monitoring, and toll collecting centers is driving the global market. Vehicle surveillance is also employed to look for hidden materials such as narcotics, explosives, and other contraband that may be kept in or around vehicle parts.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo SA

Honeywell Security Group

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Blind Spot Detection System

Autonomous Cruise Control System

Parking Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Heads-Up Display Device

Global Positioning System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Type (UVSS):

Fixed/Static Under-Vehicle Surveillance System

Portable/Mobile Under-Vehicle Surveillance System

By Type :

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World