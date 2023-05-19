Vehicle Surveillance Market Set to Reach New Heights in the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Vehicle Surveillance Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Vehicle Surveillance Market to reach USD 176.77 billion by 2027. Global Vehicle Surveillance Market is valued approximately USD 84.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Vehicle surveillance is a technology that is aimed to keep cars and passengers safe. Nowadays, vehicle monitoring is a critical component of safeguarding drivers and the general public. The growing demand for vehicle surveillance in security zones, parking lots, vehicle monitoring, and toll collecting centers is driving the global market. Vehicle surveillance is also employed to look for hidden materials such as narcotics, explosives, and other contraband that may be kept in or around vehicle parts.
Major market player included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Delphi Automotive PLC
DENSO Corporation
Continental AG
Magna International Inc.
Autoliv Inc.
Valeo SA
Honeywell Security Group
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
Bosch Security Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Blind Spot Detection System
Autonomous Cruise Control System
Parking Assist System
Lane Departure Warning System
Heads-Up Display Device
Global Positioning System
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Type (UVSS):
Fixed/Static Under-Vehicle Surveillance System
Portable/Mobile Under-Vehicle Surveillance System
By Type :
Hardware
Software
Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
