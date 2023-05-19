Protective Packaging Market Primed for Exceptional Performance in Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The global protective packaging market was valued at USD 23.14 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 32.02 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.67%.

Asia Pacific region is leading the market owing to the growth of various industries such as automotive, chemicals and electronics in the region. Also, North America is expected to display a significant CAGR over the forecasted years due to the presence of prominent market players and growing demand for protective packaging market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Winpack Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

WestRock Company

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Greif

International Paper Company

Nefab Group

Cascades Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Material:

Foam Plastics,

Paper & Paperboard,

Plastics

By Type:

Rigid

Flexible

Foam

By Function:

Blocking and bracing

Cushioning

Void Fill

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Ro APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

