Food Grade Gelatin Market Ready to Surge Forward with Exponential Gains

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Food Grade Gelatin Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Food Grade Gelatin Market to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027. Global Food Grade Gelatin Market is valued at approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.88 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The major players have a broad geographic reach, and their products are increasingly being used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, confectionery, dietary supplements, and others. Consumer demand is increasing, thus new products are being developed to meet it. For instance, in December 2020, SelJel, a Turkish gelatine manufacturer, has been bought by Gelita AG. Gelita AG is bolstering its position as the industry’s global leader with this joint venture. Similarly, in June 2021, Nitta Gelatin India launched premium gelatin of world level. Food enthusiasts may now prepare and enjoy a wide range of desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows that meet international standards. However, rising prices and lower availability of raw materials may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Food Grade Gelatin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to Enhanced consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing popularity of gelatin-based products across various application across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tessenderlo Group

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Dongbao Bio-tech Co. Ltd

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Gelita AG

Weishardt G?(C)latines

Foodchem International Corporation

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Trobas Gelatine BV

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Bovine Hides

Pig Skin

Cattle Bones

Others

By Application:

Confectionery

Dairy and Desserts

Bakery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World