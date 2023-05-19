Film Dressing Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew

Global Film Dressing Market is valued at approximately USD 1,454.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.54% over the forecast iperiod 2022-2029. Film dressings are thin polyurethane (polymer) sheets that are transparent and covered in an adhesive. These dressings are offered in a variety of shapes and sizes, which is permeable to water vapor, oxygen, and carbon dioxide whereas resistant to bacteria and water.

The rising number of accidents, trauma cases and burn injuries, the growing condition of chronic conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, and increasing technological advancements in wound dressing are some prominent factors that are impelling the market demand across the globe.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The growing spending on chronic and surgical wounds to access improved and advance medical facilities is also exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. As per Statista, in Brazil, the healthcare expenditure during 2019 accounted for USD 182.38 billion and it is anticipated that the amount increases and reach USD 212.59 billion by the year 2028.

Moreover, an article published in NCBI stated that in 2021, it was estimated that approximately 2.0% of the total population was affected by chronic wounds in the United States. Hence, these factors are stipulating the demand for film dressing, thus, in turn, reinforcing the market growth at a substantial rate. In addition, the rising availability of products on e-commerce platforms and the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are propelling the market demand over the forecasting years. However, stringent manufacturing policies and the availability of alternative wound care products are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Film Dressing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the accessibility of supportive reimbursement programs, higher treatment costs, and growing R&D activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of new products, escalating population, increase in medical tourism, and rising cases of chronic wounds are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DermaRite

Lohmann & Rauscher

Johnson & Johnson

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers developed a novel, cost-effective, transparent material for wound healing and reducing scarring. The new material beats existing wound-dressing treatments owing to the integration of a synthetic polymer and forms a film that creates a moist environment around the wound.

Global Film Dressing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

