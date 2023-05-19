Manual Toothbrush Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Unilever, Proctor & Gamble

Global Manual Toothbrush Market is valued at approximately USD 5.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Manual Toothbrush is referred to as a handheld brush that is created by using hard plastic and it consists of soft plastic bristles to clean between the teeth and the gums.

This toothbrush helps in removing plaque, food, and debris by moving the brush up and down over the teeth and gums. Factors such as the growing popularity of plant-based and biodegradable materials-based toothbrushes, increasing disposable income, and increasing incidences of oral diseases are some prominent factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

The growing awareness regarding dental hygiene is considered a key aspect of human health, which is directly associated with the demand for manual toothbrushes among the population. According to Statista analysis, the global dental market was estimated to be worth around USD 31.5 billion in the year 2018, which is flourishingly growing and reached USD 36.8 billion in 2021.

Thus, these aforementioned factors are augmenting the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the rising introduction of innovative products, as well as the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the increase in competitive pricing is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Manual Toothbrush Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a huge consumer base, the rise in environment-conscious consumers, and shifting preferences towards branded toothbrushes. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high importance of oral hygiene and presence of leading market players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Unilever

Proctor & Gamble

Pigeon Corporation

Anchor Group

Oriflame

Amway

Dr. Fresh

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Oral-B declared the introduction of the DROP SWAP SMILE initiative with Veolia and Shaver Shop which allows Australians a new way to sustainably dispose of used toothbrushes. Under this initiative, population participated by dropping their old toothbrushes in a collection bin that is set-up at Shaver Shop stores around Australia.

In February 2021, Colgate announced the launch of Colgate’s 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, which aims on decreasing the amount of toothbrush plastic waste by half. Also, the company makes sure to eliminate one-third of the new plastics used in its packaging as part of the transition to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025.

Global Manual Toothbrush Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ultra-soft

Medium Soft

Hard

By End-user:

Individuals

Dental Clinics/Offices

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

