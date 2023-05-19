3D Printed Surgical Models Market Size To See Booming Growth | Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc.

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market is valued at approximately USD 451.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. 3D printed surgical models are specially designed three-dimensional perception that is used as references for surgeons and physicians to study and examine cells, tissues, and various parts of the body.

It also allows the pre-adoption of surgical instruments in preoperative planning. The market growth is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing technological advancement, and the rising number of strategic initiatives the key market players across the globe.

The rising inclination of the population towards minimally invasive procedures is further bolstering the demand for 3D printed surgical models to plan surgery and to enhance better outcomes of surgery. According to Statista, the global market for minimally invasive surgery is expected to reach USD 20.5 billion in 2019. Additionally, it is anticipated that the figure is likely reach USD 44.04 billion by 2030.

Consequentially, these factors are projected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising use of 3D printed surgical models in endovascular aneurysm repair, as well as an increase in research and development activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of devices and high usage of recycled and refurbished equipment are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of clinics & hospitals, growing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced medical services & products like 3D printing. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as favorable reimbursement system, high frequency of diseases associated, and growing medical tourism in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Lazarus 3D, LLC

Osteo3D

Axial3D

Onkos Surgical

Formlabs

Materialize NV

3D LifePrints U.K. Ltd.

WhiteClouds Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, Materialise NV announced that the company expanded its 3D printing capabilities in the field of cardiology by adding new Left Atrium Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure support technologies in its Mimics Enlight cardiovascular planning software suite.

In 2020, Fast Radius partnered with Axial3D in order to offer a novel DICOM-to-print service for surgeons and hospitals in North America.

Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Specialty, Technology, Material, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Specialty:

Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology

Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Surgical oncology

Transplant Surgery

By Technology:

Stereolithography (SLA)

ColorJet Printing (CJP)

MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Others

By Material:

Metal

Polymer

Plastic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

