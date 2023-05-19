Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Bayer AG, Novartis AG

Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 6.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.60% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a chronic health condition that reduces the pumping of blood in the heart and impacts the ability of the heart muscle.

The CHF drugs are specially designed drugs that are used to cure this health problem and aid in increasing the ability of the heart to pump blood effectively. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, rising product approvals, coupled with growing healthcare expenditure are reinforcing the market demand around the world.

The rising incidences of Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) is a major concern that leads to high morbidity and mortality rate. The Global Health Data Exchange registry reported that the prevalence of congestive heart failure disease was estimated to account for approximately around 64.34 million cases globally, and in the U.S., the incidences were recorded with 5.5 million in 2022.

Therefore, the growing cases of CHF are acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth. In addition, the growing R&D for drug development, as well as the strong clinical drugs pipeline are offering various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the availability of generic and off-label drugs in the market and poor reimbursement scenarios in developing countries are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in patient awareness, along with the rising government initiatives and implementation of several policies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of congestive heart failure, as well as rising healthcare expenditure in the regional market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, AstraZeneca declared the successful regulatory approval of Forxiga in China. The product has already received approval in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, which indicates heart failure with or without type-2 diabetes in adults.

Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin 2 Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Aldosterone Antagonists

Inotropes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

