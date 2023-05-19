Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market is valued at approximately USD 254.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is also known as a contract manufacturing organization, which supports various pharmaceutical companies in the introduction of novel formulas or products without any additional infrastructure investment to support it.

The market growth is driven by the factors such as the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing drug manufacturing and development services, rising incidences of various chronic diseases, coupled with the growing geriatric population across the globe.

The demand for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products is rising owing to the increasing disease burden, which is accelerating market growth. As per the Statista analysis, the overall spending on pharmaceutical research and development in 2020 accounted for USD 198 billion, which is projected to grow and reach USD 254 billion by 2026.

Also, The International Trade Administration (ITA) stated that Japan is recorded as the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, which is valued at USD 109.6 million in 2020. Hence, the flourishing development of the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with the growing R&D investment and stipulating demand for biopharmaceuticals is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. Furthermore, rising initiatives by the key market players for facility and service expansion, as well as an increase in the demand for clinical trial services are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, limited outsourcing opted for by big pharma companies and some quality issues associated with the outsourcing are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of well-established CDMOs, the growing need for reducing the disease burden, and rising favorable support. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing investment in R&D activities, as well as the presence of a highly skilled workforce in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Catalent, Inc

Baxter

Vetter

Recipharm AB

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)

Unither

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

NextPharma Technologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, WuXi AppTec announced the launch of Tetracycline-Enabled Self-Silencing Adenovirus (TESSA) technology, which aims on accelerating the production of adeno-associated viruses to produce drugs for cell and gene therapy.

In January 2019, Cambrex Corporation declared the completion of its acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions, with the objective of providing various opportunities for Cambrex Corporation to expand its service offerings in small molecule CDMO.

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Workflow, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

Drug Product

By Application:

Oncology

Hormonal

Glaucoma

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Others

By Workflow:

Clinical

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

