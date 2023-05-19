Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market May Set Epic Growth Story | DB Schenker, SF Express

Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is valued at approximately USD 119.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics is referred to as a facility that helps in delivering precise therapies on time to medical clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and physician practices.

They also provide support to various companies such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device along with carefully coordinating the fulfillment and distribution of the required products on time. The growing trend of outsourcing logistics, favorable government initiatives, and increasing technological developments are primary factors that are fostering the growth of the global market.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6818

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The flourishing development of the biopharmaceutical industry is directly associated with the growth of the Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market. According to a Statista analysis, in 2018 the global biopharmaceutical industry was estimated to be worth around USD 5.28 trillion and in 2021, the amount rises to USD 7.15 trillion.

Consequentially, the development of the biopharmaceutical industry is positively influencing the growth of Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market across the globe. Moreover, the rising globalization and trade activities and a rise in the demand for cold chain logistics are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period. However, the dearth of logistics professionals and lack of control of shippers on logistics services impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high expenditure on healthcare services and presence of major players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing demand for medicines among the aging population, and rising proliferation of technologically advanced services in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

DHL International GmbH

SF Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker

Kuehne and Nagel

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Agility Logistics

McKesson Corporation

FedEx Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6818

In August 2020, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. declared that the company is developing its two big freezer farms competent for super-cooling lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses to pre-prepare for the day medicine is needed to be delivered at high speed worldwide.

Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Supply Chain, Service Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Supply Chain:

Cold chain

Non-cold chain

By Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing and storage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6818

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6818

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com