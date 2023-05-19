Bone Cancer Treatment Market Size To Witness Huge Growth By 2031 | Advaxis Inc., Pfizer, Inc

Global Bone Cancer Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bone Cancer is a rare disease that affects bones. It begins with bones and can spread to other parts of the body and damages normal bone tissues.

Osteosarcoma is considered the most common type of bone cancer that develops in the cells where new bone tissue forms. There are different treatment methods for bone cancer which include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The increasing prevalence of bone cancer and growing penetration of cancer care services in developing regions as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of bone cancers are contributing to the growth of the Global Bone Cancer Treatment Market. For instance, according to American Cancer Society’s estimates- in 2022, around 3910 new cases of bone cancer were reported in the United States, whereas approximately 2100 children & adults lost their lives due to bone cancer.

Moreover, the most prevalent types of cancer in children and teens are Osteosarcoma with 56% prevalence, followed by Ewing tumors (34%), and Chondrosarcoma (6%). Also, growing government initiatives & reimbursement policies and rising healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high treatment cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bone Cancer Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing technological advancements in bone cancer treatment in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and rising emergence of cancer care centers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advaxis Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cancervax, Inc

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

Isofol Medical Ab

Gradalis Inc

Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC

QSAM Biosciences, Inc.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC.O) received approval for its drug for treating adult patients with bone marrow cancer from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, the new drug Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments known as JAK inhibitors.

Global Bone Cancer Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Osteosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma

By Drug Type

Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

