Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Size Key Tactics By Companies To Consolidate Presence

Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market is valued at approximately USD 11.76 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.51% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Personalized medicine biomarkers are essential tools that are specially designed for the selection of suitable patients for treatment with certain drugs and allow them personalized medicine.

It emphasizes on offering appropriate treatment to the right patient, at the right dose at the right time. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness and significance of analyzing the prognosis and selection of dose, and increasing requirement of providing early diagnosis and treatment are attributing to the market demand around the world.

The surging demand for personalized medicine is directly associated with the demand of personalized medicine biomarkers in the global market. As per Statista, it is estimated that the global market for personalized medicine was worth approximately USD 1,980 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,770 billion by the year 2022.

Accordingly, the increasing demand for personalized medicine is to create effective and safe therapies for every patient, thus, in turn, augmenting the growth of the market globally Moreover, growing investment in research & development activities, as well as technological advancements in the diagnosis and detection of chronic diseases, are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the regulatory & reimbursement hurdles and the high capital investments and lengthy timelines for biomarker development are hampering challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing availability of funding for biomarkers, increasing technological advancements, and the presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the availability of government funding and initiatives, growing healthcare reforms, as well as the rising usage of screening tests for cancer in the regional market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genome Medical, Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Guardant Health

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, GRAIL and AstraZeneca announced the companies entered a strategic partnership with the objective of creating companion diagnostic tests that facilitates the treatment of early-stage cancer.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Indication, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Indication:

Oncology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

By Application:

Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Treatment Selection

Monitoring

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

