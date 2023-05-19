Portable Ultrasound Market Size Lucrative Segments And Their Underlying Factors

Global Portable Ultrasound Market is valued at approximately USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Portable ultrasound is a modality of medical ultrasonography that uses small and light devices, instead of console-style ultrasound machines. Portable ultrasound devices are highly adopted because of they are easy to access ultrasound in a limited space.

It is gaining high traction in a variety of applications such as critical care medicine, musculoskeletal, and emergency medicine. Factors such as growing incorporation of advanced technologies in these systems, the rising adoption of these systems in emergency departments, coupled with the increasing incidences of various ailments such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are driving the global market growth.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6814

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The surging demand for various diagnostic imaging devices across the healthcare sector is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. According to Statista, in 2021 the global diagnostic imaging devices segment generated revenue of around USD 42.44 billion, which is projected to reach USD 58.27 billion by 2027.

Thereby, the high demand for diagnostic imaging devices is directly stipulating the demand for a portable ultrasound for precise medical imaging of numerous serious diseases or disorders. Furthermore, the rising number of product introductions, as well as growing investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of portable ultrasound systems and concerns associated with regulatory overhaul are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Portable Ultrasound Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surging adoption of the technologically advanced portable ultrasound, along with the presence of advanced health infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the surging demand for effective medical imaging, rising prevalence of diseases and infections, as well as increasing focus on the development of innovative products in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

EDAN Instruments

Terason Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies

Healcerion

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6814

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, G.E. Healthcare declared the introduction of Vscan Air- a wireless compact ultrasound that offers crystal clear image quality and whole-body scanning capabilities.

In August 2020, PulseNmore unveiled that the company launched of the tele-ultrasound device to lessen prenatal office visits during the pandemic, along with to helps pregnant women carry out their at-home ultrasound scans and restrictive trips to clinics or hospitals. Also, the company entered into a strategic agreement with Clalit Health Services to present tens of thousands of its pregnant members with PulseNmore’s product.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Built-in-console

Touchscreen

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6814

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6814

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com