Transplantation Market Size To Reach New Heights By 2031 | Abbvie, Inc, Arthrex, Inc.

Global Transplantation Market is valued at approximately USD 12.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Transplantation is referred as a surgical method in which an organ is detached from an individual’s body and placed in the recipient’s body. There are two common type of transplantation are performed that are tissue transplantation and organ transplantation.

The rising cases of organ failure, a growing development of tissue banks, coupled with the reimbursement framework are the primary factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6813

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The demand for transplantation procedures is constantly growing owing to the high incidences of chronic diseases and related organ failure. As per the Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 122,913 patients across the United States waiting to receive organs for transplant in 2019. Likewise, the preliminary data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) reported that, in 2021, it was estimated that there were around 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S., which is a rise of 5.9% compared to 2020.

Thus, the growing requirement for transplantation procedures among the population is fueling the market demand across the globe. Moreover, the rising technological advancements in tissue products, as well as the increasing FDA approvals for new indications are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the scarcity of organ donors and ethical and cultural issues are poised to hinder market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Transplantation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue because of the well-developed healthcare facilities and the presence of many large biotechnology and medical device companies in the local market. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased research on stem cells for the development of in-vitro tissue and organs, as well as developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbvie, Inc

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Strykers

21st Century Medicine

BiolifeSolutions, Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceutical

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6813

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Novartis AG partnered with Alnylam to investigate targeted therapy to restore liver function. Alnylam’s siRNA technology is intended to promote the regrowth of functional liver cells and is an option for patients suffering from liver failure.

In January 2022, BioLife Solutions extended its partnership with Seattle Children’s Therapeutics to optimise bio preservation and closed-system manufacturing by incorporating Sexton’s AF-500 cell processing tools.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solution

By Application:

Organ Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

By End User:

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6813

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com