Taiwan fines Taiwanese woman for attending China’s National People’s Congress

Ling Yu-shih still owes fine of NT$500,000 for previous attendance at 2019 conference

  221
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/19 20:42
File photo of Ling Yu-shih. 

File photo of Ling Yu-shih.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has fined a Taiwanese woman NT$500,000 (US$16,300) for attending China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), reports said Friday (May 19).

The woman, named Ling Yu-shih (凌友詩), 61, had still not paid a previous NT$500,000 fine after participating in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2019, the Liberty Times reported. When she spoke at the 2019 event, she described herself as “a Taiwanese girl.”

At the 14th session of the NPC in March, Ling proposed that China’s “One Country, Two Systems” formula for Taiwan should be changed into a “One Country, One System” plan, so both would have the same political and education system. She also pleaded for the integration of Taiwan’s military into China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Ling’s membership of the NPC violated the “Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area,” the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Friday, adding the MOI had issued the latest fine on May 11. Taiwanese citizens are barred from joining Chinese political and government organizations, including the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the NPC.
