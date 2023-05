Magnificent castles and medieval towns line Germany's so-called Romantic Road, which connects the city of Wurzburg with Fussen in Bavaria at the foot ... Magnificent castles and medieval towns line Germany's so-called Romantic Road, which connects the city of Wurzburg with Fussen in Bavaria at the foot of the Alps. The 400-kilometer route passes tranquil rivers, forests, and impressive mountains, to reach its final destination at iconic Neuschwanstein Castle.