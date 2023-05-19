Taiwan’s HTC launches U23 phone series with 108 MP camera

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HTC Corporation unveiled its U23 phone series Thursday (May 18), including the U23 Pro model with a 108 megapixel camera.

The devices use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm Technologies, and will be priced at NT$14,990 (US$490) for the U23 and NT$16,990 or NT$17,990 for the two U23 Pro versions, the Liberty Times reported. The cheaper variant disposes of 8GB RAM, the more expensive one has 12GB, each with 256GB storage.

Pre-sales on the company website started Thursday, with the phones to be delivered from May 23, according to the report. A free pair of Bluetooth earphones was awaiting consumers who bought one of the new phones by June 30. The three main telecom operators were scheduled to start selling the U23 series from June 1.

The U23 Pro versions were equipped with four cameras and a flash at the back, including the 108 MP with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front featured a 32 MP selfie camera.

