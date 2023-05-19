Taiwan is one of the most innovative countries in the world when it comes to ecommerce. In recent years, it has become a hub for businesses looking to take advantage of its growing tech landscape and booming consumer market. From small business owners to multinational corporations, more companies are turning to Taiwan’s b2b ecommerce platforms as an efficient way to reach customers and increase profits.

The Taiwan b2b ecommerce market has grown exponentially over the past decade, with global players such as Alibaba and Amazon setting up shop here. There are now numerous websites and platforms available that offer a range of services – from online payment processing systems to product catalogues – making it easier than ever before for businesses in Taiwan to connect with their target audience both locally and internationally.

In this article we will look at 10+ best b2b ecommerce websites and platforms in Taiwan, outlining their features and benefits so you can choose which ones suit your business needs best. We will also explore how these platforms can help you optimize your sales process by providing valuable insights into customer behaviour patterns so you can make informed decisions about marketing strategies going forward.

Top 10+ B2B Ecommerce Websites & Platforms

eWorldTrade is an online platform that connects buyers and suppliers from around the world. It provides a comprehensive suite of services such as product search, order management, automated source verification, secure payment processing, and detailed analytics. Through its advanced search engine, buyers can quickly find the right supplier for their needs, while suppliers can easily showcase their products to a global audience.

EC Plaza:

EC Plaza is an established b2b ecommerce platform for Taiwanese businesses that offers a streamlined shopping experience for customers. It features a range of services such as an integrated ordering system, currency conversion calculator and product catalogue manager to help users find the best deals on products and services from trusted companies globally.

PChome Mall:

PChome Mall is one of the top b2b ecommerce websites in Taiwan with over ten million registered users. It offers a broad range of products and services ranging from food to electronics with competitive pricing rates compared to other platforms in the market. It also has strong protection measures against fake or counterfeit items so customers can shop with confidence knowing they are buying authentic goods at fair prices.

DazzleCommerce:

DazzleCommerce is an innovative cloud-based software that allows businesses to manage all aspects of their online stores including product catalogues, order processing and inventory management without having to set up any additional hardware or software components. It also includes customer relationship management tools such as loyalty programs and targeted marketing campaigns that help boost sales conversions and bottom lines for businesses looking to expand into new markets or increase customer retention rates in existing ones.

Tmall Global:

Tmall Global is an international marketplace where businesses can list their products to reach Chinese consumers directly from around the world – eliminating any language barriers that may otherwise exist when attempting to do business in China alone. By leveraging this platform, businesses can leverage comprehensive marketing capabilities such as targeted campaigns based on user profiles and real-time data insights – helping them take advantage of untapped opportunities within this massive market.

Yahoo Shopping Taiwan:

Yahoo Shopping Taiwan is one of the most popular b2b ecommerce websites in Taiwan offering a wide selection of products, ranging from apparel and accessories to home appliances at competitive prices compared to other online stores in the country. Additionally, it also provides detailed product descriptions along with other helpful resources like ratings & reviews which make it easier for buyers to make informed decisions before making any purchases online through this website’s secure payment gateway system – thus providing greater peace of mind when shopping online with them compared others who may not offer these types of safety nets when dealing with transactions involving financial information/data exchanges over digital networks/channels .

iBonGo:

iBonGo is an innovative b2b ecommerce platform developed specifically for Taiwanese entrepreneurs looking for ways to enter into international markets more efficiently yet securely. It allows small business owners access valuable information about global business trends so they can better understand what types of products are hot on global markets – allowing them to strategically adjust their pricing models accordingly while also connecting them directly with verified suppliers who have proven track records when it comes delivering quality goods consistently at reasonable prices – thus reducing risk associated with inventory investments & increasing overall profitability potential over time.

Asia Pacific Commerce Alliance:

The Asia Pacific Commerce Alliance (APCA) is an online marketplace that focuses on helping Taiwanese businesses to connect with suppliers from other countries in the region more easily than ever before – providing them access to a vast network of overseas customers for their products & services. It also provides additional resources such as business intelligence tools, industry reports and market research insights to its members – all designed to help increase their chances of success when expanding into new markets or launching successful campaigns in existing ones.

U-Commerce:

U-Commerce is one of the leading b2b ecommerce platforms exclusively available in Taiwan offering unbeatable value for money coupled with comprehensive features such as order tracking, dynamic pricing, customizable website portals and more – allowing businesses to maximize their sales & profits while minimizing operational costs related to the management of their online stores. Additionally, this platform also provides access to a range of marketing tools including email campaigns, loyalty programs and targeted advertising capabilities which can further help boost conversions & ROI further.

Webike Taiwan:

Webike Taiwan is an innovative b2b ecommerce platform that focuses on providing buyers with a wide selection of motorcycles, accessories and other products at competitive prices compared to traditional retailers in the country. It also offers additional features such as product reviews & ratings from customers who have previously used its services before which allows them quickly identify potential purchases based on real-life feedback from those who have already gone through the process of dealing with this platform. Furthermore, Webike Taiwan also offers free shipping on all orders made through its site – making it an attractive option for those looking to buy their goods online at discounted rates compared to other stores in the country.

B2BKing:

B2BKing is a b2b ecommerce platform that enables Taiwanese businesses to quickly connect with global suppliers in order to source the best quality products at the most competitive prices possible – eliminating the need for tedious research & price comparisons away from this site. It also offers additional features such as order management, shipping tracking and even provides access to various industry-specific market analysis reports which can help businesses stay ahead of the competition when finalizing their purchasing decisions. All payments are securely processed through its payment gateway system which further adds an extra layer of security & peace of mind when using this website’s services.

XpressBee:

XpressBee is a comprehensive b2b ecommerce platform that allows businesses in Taiwan to buy and sell products across a wide range of industries – all from the comfort of their own homes. It also offers an array of additional features such as order tracking, shipment notifications and even provides access to market research insights & analysis reports which can help businesses keep up with the ever-changing trends in today’s global economy. Furthermore, XpressBee also supports multiple payment methods including credit cards, PayPal and various cash on delivery options – allowing customers to purchase goods conveniently without having to worry about complicated checkout procedures.

Overall, these 10+ best b2b ecommerce websites and platforms in Taiwan offer buyers a great way to find quality products and services at competitive prices while also providing additional features such as customer reviews & ratings, secure payment gateways and even marketing tools – thus ensuring that they have access to everything they need in order make successful purchases online. These platforms are ideal for both small businesses looking to expand into international markets as well as individuals interested in finding out what’s hot on global markets – making them one of the most valuable tools available to Taiwanese entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. With the right combination of features, these b2b ecommerce services can help increase profitability & efficiency while reducing operational costs – allowing businesses in Taiwan to remain competitive and successful in today’s global marketplace.

How To Start Your B2B Ecommerce Business In Taiwan?

Starting a B2B ecommerce business in Taiwan can be a great way to tap into the country’s thriving economy and reach customers all around the world. With the right platform, tools, and strategies in place, you can easily establish your online presence and grow your customer base. Here are some steps to get started on setting up your own B2B ecommerce business in Taiwan:

Choose an Ecommerce Platform : The first step is to choose an ecommerce platform that best suits your needs. There are many platforms available specifically designed for B2B businesses such as eWorldTrade Taiwan, XpressBee or B2BKing. Consider factors such as features offered by each one of these platforms before making a decision.

: The first step is to choose an ecommerce platform that best suits your needs. There are many platforms available specifically designed for B2B businesses such as eWorldTrade Taiwan, XpressBee or B2BKing. Consider factors such as features offered by each one of these platforms before making a decision. Research Your Target Market : Before launching your store, it is important to research who exactly you want to target with your products or services. This will help ensure that you have access to sufficient resources when it comes time to advertise and market yourself effectively later on down the line.

: Before launching your store, it is important to research who exactly you want to target with your products or services. This will help ensure that you have access to sufficient resources when it comes time to advertise and market yourself effectively later on down the line. Set Up Payment Options : Once you’ve chosen a platform for hosting your store, make sure that it offers secure payment options so customers feel safe when purchasing from you online. This could include credit cards, PayPal, or any cash on delivery options.

: Once you’ve chosen a platform for hosting your store, make sure that it offers secure payment options so customers feel safe when purchasing from you online. This could include credit cards, PayPal, or any cash on delivery options. Promote Your Store: Lastly, take the time to promote your store and get the word out about it. This could include using social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram, creating content such as blog posts and videos, or even running ads on search engines such as Google.

By following these steps, you should be well on your way to setting up a successful B2B ecommerce business in Taiwan. With the right platform and strategies in place, you can easily tap into Taiwan’s thriving economy and expand your reach globally – helping your business grow both locally and internationally.

What is the trend of e-commerce in Taiwan?

The trend of e-commerce in Taiwan is steadily increasing due to a number of factors. The rise in internet penetration, the emergence of mobile payments, and the growing popularity of online shopping have all contributed to this growth. In recent years, Taiwanese consumers have been increasingly turning to online shopping for convenience and better deals, as well as access to international products that may not be available in stores in their local areas. This has been accompanied by an increase in investments from venture capitalists towards e-commerce companies operating within Taiwan, further driving the growth of the sector. As such, it is expected that e-commerce will continue to grow at a rapid rate throughout 2021 and beyond.

Which is the leading e-commerce website in Southeast Asia and Taiwan?

Eworldtrade is the leading ecommerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, offering businesses an easy-to-use and comprehensive solution to buy and sell products across a wide range of industries. With its user-friendly interface, powerful search engine, secure payment gateway system, and customer support services, Eworldtrade provides users with the perfect platform for conducting online business transactions. Furthermore, it also offers additional features such as order tracking & shipment notifications which further adds to its value proposition. All these features make Eworldtrade the ideal choice for businesses looking to engage in b2b commerce within this region – allowing them to increase their profits while reducing operational costs at the same time.

What is Taiwan biggest supplier of?

Taiwan is one of the world’s largest suppliers of electronics, handling over one-third of global trade in computer parts and peripherals. The country has established itself as a leader in the tech industry, producing some of the most advanced products on the market. Additionally, Taiwan is a major exporter of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, textiles & apparel, and processed foods. It is also known for its robust semiconductor and hardware production as well as its innovative research & development capabilities which have enabled it to become a significant player in the global technology landscape. With these combined strengths, Taiwan continues to be an important supplier across many industries worldwide – making it an invaluable partner to businesses looking to establish operations within this region.

Conclusion

Taiwan has quickly become one of the most dynamic markets for online retail and b2b commerce in Southeast Asia. With its strong infrastructure, competitive pricing, and innovative technology solutions, businesses can easily tap into this growing economy to expand their reach globally. By utilizing the right e-commerce platform – such as Eworldtrade – these same businesses can leverage Taiwan’s strengths to maximize profits while drastically reducing operational costs at the same time. Thus, it is clear that Taiwan is an ideal place for any business looking to launch a successful e-commerce venture.