Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market Report 2023, Size, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2030

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 2,693.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 15,180.1 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and offers information on the state of the market, including kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. It describes the market’s most active companies in detail, including attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market include.

The key players in the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market are Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Netapp, Ellucian Company L.P., Vmware, Inc and Alibaba Group among others.

The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.

Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market includes.

By Institute Type segment of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is sub-segmented into:

Universities

Technical schools

Ivy League Schools (Universities)

Community Colleges

By Ownership segment of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is sub-segmented into:

Public Institutes

Private Institutes

By Application segment of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is sub-segmented into:

Administration Payments Calendar (Scheduling & Planning) Identity Access Management

Content/ Document Storage & Management

Unified Communication (Email, video conferencing/ seminars)

Others

By Deployment segment of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is sub-segmented into:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

By Region segment of the Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Peru Chile Rest of South America

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Nigeria Morocco Tunisia Kenya Rest of Africa



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.

