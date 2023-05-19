Shopee Launches Brand Protection Partnership (BPP) Initiative, Strengthening IP Protection in Collaboration with Leading Brands and Rights Holders

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 May 2023 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launched its Brand Protection Partnership (BPP) initiative as part of its commitment to brand protection and fostering closer collaboration with brand partners worldwide. By offering enhanced intellectual property rights (IPR) protection services, Shopee aims to empower brands and rights holders to safeguard their products and intellectual property (IP) more effectively.



The program's comprehensive approach enables members to partner closely with Shopee as we develop more proactive measures against IP infringement to help maintain the integrity of their brands. Shopee's BPP members will have access to services such as faster turnarounds, proactive controls, and valuable insights from bi-annual analytics reports. Members are also invited to join a pilot online-to-offline program to assist them in offline investigations into major counterfeiting networks.



As part of the launch, Shopee hosted the inaugural BPP Member Forum in Singapore, to complement its latest consumer protection initiative, Shop Safe with Shopee, which already commits to robust product monitoring and takedowns of potentially infringing listings. Founding members who attended the inaugural event include Apple, Beiersdorf, Dyson, Haleon, Kenvue, Levi's, Nestle, Philips, Puma, P&G, Reckitt, Shiseido, and Xiaomi.



"We are pleased to be part of Shopee’s Brand Protection Partnership initiative, and look forward to working more closely with Shopee on their efforts to safeguard the rights of brands and IP holders, and create a safer, more enjoyable online shopping experience,” said Wei Zhang, Senior Counsel Brand Protection, Puma SE.



Shopee's BPP initiative builds on the company’s efforts toward combating IP infringement and counterfeiting, demonstrating the company's dedication to providing a safe and reliable e-commerce ecosystem for consumers and brand partners.

